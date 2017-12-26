UFC 219 -- Cris 'Cyborg' vs. Holly Holm: Fight card, odds, prelims, fighters, schedule

UFC 219 is set to cap off a busy 2017 year for MMA and fight fans. Women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino is set to make her first title defense when she squares off with former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Holm is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Bethe Corriea while Cyborg racked up her eighth straight TKO victory over Tonya Evinger in July. Plus, perrenial lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to stay in contention when he takes on Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Here's how the full fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) -360 Holly Holm +270 Women's featherweight Khabib Nurmagomedov -285 Edson Barboza +225 Lightweight Cynthia Calvillo -305 Carla Esparza +235 Women's strawweight Carlos Condit -165 Neil Magny +135 Welterweight

One of the hottest fighters in MMA, Jimmie Rivera, was expected to take on Dominick Cruz on the main card, but an injury to the former champion forced him to withdraw. Then, Rivera was expected to take on John Lineker, but Lineker had to have emergency surgery on Sunday and had to withdraw as well.

There will also be a four-fight prelim card, but that could change depending on what UFC decides to move to the PPV portion of the proceedings. Here's how those fights shake out.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Khalil Rountree -285 Michal Oleksiejczuk +225 Light heavyweight Marc Diakiese -185 Dan Hooker +150 Lightweight Myles Jury -260 Rick Glenn +200 Featherweight Matheus Nicolau -305 Louis Smolka +235 Flyweight

For a full schedule of events around Las Vegas for UFC 219, check out the fight card page.