UFC 219 -- Cris 'Cyborg' vs. Holly Holm: Schedule, fighters, prelims, fight card, odds

UFC 219 is set to cap off a busy 2017 year for MMA and fight fans. Women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino is set to make her first title defense when she squares off with former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Holm is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Bethe Corriea while Cyborg racked up her eighth straight TKO victory over Tonya Evinger in July. Plus, perrenial lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to stay in contention when he takes on Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Here's how the full fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 219 main card

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) -360

Holly Holm +270

Women's featherweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov -300

Edson Barboza +230

Lightweight

Cynthia Calvillo -260

Carla Esparza +200

Women's strawweight

Carlos Condit -165

Neil Magny +135

Welterweight

Marc Diakiese -185Dan Hooker +150Lightweight

One of the hottest fighters in MMA, Jimmie Rivera, was expected to take on Dominick Cruz on the main card, but an injury to the former champion forced him to withdraw. Then, Rivera was expected to take on John Lineker, but Lineker had to have emergency surgery on Sunday and had to withdraw as well.

UFC 219 prelim card

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Khalil Rountree -285

Michal Oleksiejczuk +225

Light heavyweight

Myles Jury -260

Rick Glenn +200

Featherweight

Matheus Nicolau -305

Louis Smolka +235

Flyweight

For a full schedule of events around Las Vegas for UFC 219, check out the fight card page.

