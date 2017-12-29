UFC 219 -- Cris 'Cyborg' vs. Holly Holm: Schedule, fighters, prelims, fight card, odds
Here's everything you need to know about UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night
UFC 219 is set to cap off a busy 2017 year for MMA and fight fans. Women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino is set to make her first title defense when she squares off with former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Holm is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Bethe Corriea while Cyborg racked up her eighth straight TKO victory over Tonya Evinger in July. Plus, perrenial lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to stay in contention when he takes on Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Here's how the full fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 219 main card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) -360
Holly Holm +270
Women's featherweight
Khabib Nurmagomedov -300
Edson Barboza +230
Lightweight
Cynthia Calvillo -260
Carla Esparza +200
Women's strawweight
Carlos Condit -165
Neil Magny +135
Welterweight
|Marc Diakiese -185
|Dan Hooker +150
|Lightweight
One of the hottest fighters in MMA, Jimmie Rivera, was expected to take on Dominick Cruz on the main card, but an injury to the former champion forced him to withdraw. Then, Rivera was expected to take on John Lineker, but Lineker had to have emergency surgery on Sunday and had to withdraw as well.
UFC 219 prelim card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Khalil Rountree -285
Michal Oleksiejczuk +225
Light heavyweight
Myles Jury -260
Rick Glenn +200
Featherweight
Matheus Nicolau -305
Louis Smolka +235
Flyweight






