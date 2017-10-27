UFC 219 fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza added to stacked event

Sidelined nearly a full year due to injury and illness, unbeaten lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov finally has a return date for the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) will face red-hot Edson Barboza (19-4) on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 in Las Vegas. The New Year's Eve weekend card -- typically one of UFC's biggest of the calendar year -- remains without a main event yet.

The bout should further clarity for a crowded and talented division that has seen champion Conor McGregor idle since his winning the title last November at UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez. That was also the last time Nurmagomedov, 29, appeared in a fight.

The native of Dagestan, Russia, returned to from a two-year layoff in 2016 because of injury, recording dominant stoppage victories over Darrell Horcher and Michael Johnson. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to return in March at UFC 209, but pulled out of an interim title fight against Tony Ferguson when he was hospitalized after a difficult weight cut.

After UFC was unable to book a rematch, Ferguson defeated Kevin Lee for the interim title in October at UFC 216 and instantly called out McGregor. Nurmagomedov, who took off time to observe Ramadan, also underwent back surgery over the summer.

Even without a main event booked, this card is shaping up exceptionally well.

Fighter Fighter Weightclass Khabib Nurmagomedov Edson Barboza Lightweight Dominick Cruz Jimmir Rivera Bantamweight Cynthia Calvillo Carla Ezparza Women's strawweight Louis Smolka Matheus Nicolau Flyweight Carlos Condit Neil Magny Welterweight Khalil Rountree Jr. Gokhan Saki Light heavyweight Dan Hooker Marc Diakiese Lightweight Kamaru Usman Emil Meek Welterweight

It remains unclear whether McGregor will return in 2017 and, if he does, whether he would face Ferguson or seek a trilogy with Nate Diaz. Seeing Nurmagomedov booked opposite Barboza, and not Ferguson, does lend hope for Ferguson to potentially land a unification fight at UFC 219.

Barboza, 31, rebounded from a 2015 loss to Ferguson to record three straight impressive victories. The native of Brazil scored decision wins over Anthony Pettis and Gilbert Melendez before knocking out Beneil Dariush in March.