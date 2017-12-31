UFC 219 results, highlights -- Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm: Live updates, fight card

The final pay-per-view card of 2017 takes over New Years' weekend in Las Vegas as UFC 219 invades T-Mobile Arena.

Cris "Cyborg" Justino, the No. 1 pound-for-pound women's fighter, will make the first defense of her UFC featherweight championship against former 135-pound champion Holly Holm in the main event.

Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov returns from a 13-month layoff to face Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Nurmagomedov, who battled weight issues early in 2017, told media members that UFC president Dana White promised him a title shot with a victory.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt with our live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.