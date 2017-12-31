UFC 219 results, highlights -- Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm: Live updates, fight card
Follow along as Cris Cyborg looks to maker her first defense of the 145-pound title in Las Vegas
The final pay-per-view card of 2017 takes over New Years' weekend in Las Vegas as UFC 219 invades T-Mobile Arena.
Cris "Cyborg" Justino, the No. 1 pound-for-pound women's fighter, will make the first defense of her UFC featherweight championship against former 135-pound champion Holly Holm in the main event.
Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov returns from a 13-month layoff to face Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Nurmagomedov, who battled weight issues early in 2017, told media members that UFC president Dana White promised him a title shot with a victory.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt with our live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 219 predictions, picks, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the final UFC PPV of 2017
-
How to watch UFC 219: Holm vs. Cyborg
The UFC women have a marquee match-up in one of the most anticipated fights of the year
-
UFC 219 fight card, odds, schedule
Here's everything you need to know about UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
Best UFC knockouts of 2017
We rank the top five best knockouts from the year in mixed martial arts
-
White calls McGregor critics 'haters'
The UFC president did not hold back in bashing people not supporting McGregor as champion
-
UFC Fight of the Year: Gaethje-Johnson
Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson gave fight fans the action the crave over two incredible...
Add a Comment