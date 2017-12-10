UFC 220 card: Stipe Miocic to defend heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic has been dominant over the last two years, and the UFC heavyweight champion hopes to continue his winning ways into 2018. UFC announced Saturday that Miocic will have his third title defense against Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 on Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston.

Since taking down Mark Hunt in an absolute battle back in May 2015, Miocic has lorded over his competition. He became the No. 1 contender by beating Andrei Arlovski in 54 seconds and has not had a single round completed since, winning the title from Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in 2:47, rocking Alistair Overeem in 4:27 at UFC 203 and overcoming his last loss to Junior dos Santos with a furious showing in 2:22 at UFC 211.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is 6-0 since joining UFC in late 2015. In his last two fights, he's beaten Arlovski in 1:32 and Overeem in 1:42 at UFC 218 back on Dec. 2, giving him a legitimate argument to deserve a shot at Miocic as the No. 1 contender.

Miocic-Ngannou becomes the main event of UFC 220, but it is far from the only important bout on the card as Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title in the co-main against Volkan Oezdemir. The eight-match card also includes Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau, Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja, Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font, Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar, Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis, and Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante.