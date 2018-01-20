UFC 220 fight card, Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, prelims, matches, PPV schedule
Get all the information you need ahead of Saturday's PPV event
Saturday night is shaping up to be quite the day of fights. There will be plenty of face punching to find on TV wherever you want to watch it, and UFC might feature the main attraction. UFC 220 is set to descend on Boston on Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring title fights in its two heaviest division. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on the red hot prospect Francis Nganou in the main event while light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier faces an even greener face in Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main.
While we won't know exactly how the fighters matchup until Saturday, one can only hope that both deliver the kind of high-intensity action we have come to expect from both Ngannou and Oezdemir, who have totaled seven knockouts since joining the company.
Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 220 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Francis Ngannou -185
Stipe Miocic (c) +150
Heavyweight
Daniel Cormier (c) -325
Volkan Oezdemir +250
Light heavyweight
Shane Burgos -265
Calvin Kattar +185
Featherweight
Gian Villante -215
Francimar Barroso +165
Light heavyweight
Thomas Almeida -175
Rob Font +135
Bantamweight
|Brandon Davis -185
|Kyle Bochniak +145
|Featherweight
|Abdul Razak Alhassan -315
|Sabah Homasi +235
|Welterweight
|Alexandre Pantoja -150
|Dustin Ortiz +110
|Flyweight
|Julio Arce -180
|Dan Ige +140
|Featherweight
|Enrique Barzola -215
|Matt Bessette +165
|Featherweight
|Jamie Moyle -140
|Maryna Moroz +100
|Women's strawweight
|Islam Makhachev -270
|Gleison Tibau +190
|Lightweight
The action kicks off from Boston on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET with the PPV portion of the event.
