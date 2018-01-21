UFC 220 live stream -- Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou: Watch online, start time

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are set for perhaps the most important heavyweight title fight in UFC history on Saturday night in Boston. While both heavy hitters will be looking for that one big punch, the fight promises to bring plenty of tense moments throughout as the two play the mind games, looking for the perfect opening.

Ngannou (11-1) may be the next big thing in the company, and it might be in there best interest if he's able to walk out the champion.

Meanwhile, the co-main event brings even more questions with recrowned champion Daniel Cormier taking on top contender Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier, who was given his title back after Jon Jones failed a second drug test following their July 2017 bout, is a heavy favorite to top the still green Oezdemir. The biggest question will be whether or not Cormier can escape Jones' shadow with another win at 205 pounds. Plus, we also get to see the return of Thomas Almeida.

Here's all the info you need to catch the action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 220 early prelims

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

How to watch UFC 220 prelims

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

How to watch UFC 220 main card

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: UFC.TV

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Main card odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Francis Ngannou (-178) Stipe Miocic (+153) Heavyweight title Daniel Cormier (-313) Volkan Oezdemir (+263) Light heavyweight title Shane Burgos (-195) Calvin Kattar (+170) Featherweight bout Gian Villante (-149) Francimar Barroso (+129) Light heavyweight bout Thomas Almeida (-112) Rob Font (-108) Bantamweight bout

*odds via UFC.com

It'll be a full night of fighting starting at 7 p.m. on Fight Pass. Those interested can purchase Fight Pass or get a seven day free trial for UFC 220. After that, Fight Pass has options from $7.99 per month.

Ngannou is always a good watch, and his 11-1 record speaks for itself. Ngannou hasn't lost since the second fight of his career, when he lost by unanimous decision to Zoumana Cisse in 2013. He has never held the heavyweight belt, but he's looking to change that on Saturday. Cormier's 19-1 record is also on the line. He hasn't lost since his first bout against Jones, who beat him in 2015. Since then, Jones is 5-0 -- with one of those being an overturned fight. Oezdemir is a longshot to win this fight, but he is 15-1. Oezdemir hasn't been in a fight since UFC 214 in July 2017 -- the same night Jones knocked out Cormier. Oezdemir would love to follow in his footsteps.