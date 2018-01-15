UFC 220 -- Miocic vs. Ngannou: Date, fight card, odds, main event, prelims, location

Saturday night is shaping up to be quite the day of fights. There will be plenty of face punching to find on TV wherever you want to watch it, and UFC might feature the main attraction. UFC 220 is set to descend on Boston on Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring title fights in its two heaviest division. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on the red hot prospect Francis Nganou in the main event while light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier faces an even greener face in Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main.

While we won't know exactly how the fighters matchup until Saturday, one can only hope that both deliver the kind of high-intensity action we have come to expect from both Ngannou and Oezdemir, who have totaled seven knockouts since joining the company.

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 220 fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Francis Ngannou -185 Stipe Miocic (c) +150 Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) -325 Volkan Oezdemir +250 Light heavyweight Shane Burgos -265 Calvin Kattar +185 Featherweight Gian Villante -215 Francimar Barroso +165 Light heavyweight Thomas Almeida -175 Rob Font +135 Bantamweight Brandon Davis -185 Kyle Bochniak +145

Featherweight Abdul Razak Alhassan -315

Sabah Homasi +235 Welterweight Alexandre Pantoja -150 Dustin Ortiz +110

Flyweight Julio Arce -180

Dan Ige +140 Featherweight Enrique Barzola -215

Matt Bessette +165 Featherweight Jamie Moyle -140

Maryna Moroz +100 Women's strawweight Islam Makhachev -270 Gleison Tibau +190 Lightweight

The action kicks off from Boston on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET with the PPV portion of the event.