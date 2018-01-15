UFC 220 -- Miocic vs. Ngannou: Date, fight card, odds, main event, prelims, location

Saturday night is shaping up to be quite the day of fights. There will be plenty of face punching to find on TV wherever you want to watch it, and UFC might feature the main attraction. UFC 220 is set to descend on Boston on Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring title fights in its two heaviest division. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on the red hot prospect Francis Nganou in the main event while light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier faces an even greener face in Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main.

While we won't know exactly how the fighters matchup until Saturday, one can only hope that both deliver the kind of high-intensity action we have come to expect from both Ngannou and Oezdemir, who have totaled seven knockouts since joining the company.

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 220 fight card

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Francis Ngannou -185

Stipe Miocic (c) +150

Heavyweight

Daniel Cormier (c) -325

Volkan Oezdemir +250

Light heavyweight

Shane Burgos -265

Calvin Kattar +185

Featherweight

Gian Villante -215

Francimar Barroso +165

Light heavyweight

Thomas Almeida -175

Rob Font +135

Bantamweight

Brandon Davis -185Kyle Bochniak +145
Featherweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan -315
Sabah Homasi +235Welterweight
Alexandre Pantoja -150Dustin Ortiz +110
Flyweight
Julio Arce -180
Dan Ige +140Featherweight
Enrique Barzola -215
Matt Bessette +165Featherweight
Jamie Moyle -140
Maryna Moroz +100Women's strawweight
Islam Makhachev -270Gleison Tibau +190Lightweight

The action kicks off from Boston on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET with the PPV portion of the event.

