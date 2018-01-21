UFC 220 results, highlights: Daniel Cormier dominates Volkan Oezdemir to retain title

Throughout the buildup to UFC 220, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier reminded anyone hyping up Volkan Oezdemir's scary punching power that "there are levels to this."

Cormier, 38, relied on his technique, toughness and intelligence on Saturday to expose just how inexperienced Oezdemir was in just his fourth trip to the Octagon. By relying on dirty boxing from the clinch to set up his takedowns, Cormier weathered an early storm to finish Oezdemir via second-round TKO in the co-main event at TD Garden.

The victory was the first for Cormier (20-1, 1 NC) since losing his title in a rematch last July to Jon Jones, only to be given back his belt when the former champion tested positive for anabolic steroids.

"I have been through a lot," Cormier said. "I go through a lot of stuff. It's because of my greatest rival but it feels good to get back in here and get a victory. I've lost twice to Jon Jones and I said, as I came into this fight, I felt as if I was fighting for a vacant title again because he beat me last time. I fought for the vacant title and I got the job done so I'm the UFC champion again."

Oezdemir (15-2), who entered the bout fresh off a trio of 2017 UFC victories, including two knockouts in under 42 seconds, opened Round 1 by flashing his scary aggression. The native of Switzerland forced Cormier to dig in and showcase his chin by landing stiff jabs and looping right hands.

But the champion stayed poised and began to slowly close distance as Oezdemir fatigued. Cormier staggered Oezdemir with a trio of right hands late in Round 1 before securing his first takedown off a single-leg grab.

Cormier finished the round by taking Oezdemir's back and appeared on the verge of forcing a submission until the challenger was saved by the horn.

"I proved that I am worthy of being called champion but Volkan is on the level," Cormier said. "Every guy who makes it to this point is on the level. Volkan Oezdemir, I leave a piece of myself with every guy I face and I'm glad you can take a piece back with you to Switzerland. You did a fantastic job young man.

"He was so game. He was a dangerous guy and he hit hard but once I was able to get it to the ground, I knew it was my world."

For whatever drama existed to open the fight, Cormier made sure it was gone in Round 2. He took down Oezdemir with ease and began to land a series of unanswered strikes from the crucifix position until referee Kevin MacDonald finally stepped in.

