UFC 220 results, highlights: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou live updates, card

Saturday night will tell us a lot about the future of UFC and its two heaviest divisions. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be looking to break the record for most consecutive title defenses, but standing in his way is perhaps his toughest test yet in Francis Ngannou. Miocic, who is on a five-fight knockout streak, has already defended the belt twice against Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. Ngannou, meanwhile, has knocked out his last six, including one of the most vicious KO punches ever against Overeem last month.

Plus, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will look to defend his belt and start a new run as the 205-pound titleholder when he takes on Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier is coming off a TKO loss to Jon Jones last summer, but was granted the title back after Jones failed a drug test following the fight. Oezdemir has knocked out his last two opponents in just 70 seconds of total action.

It all goes down in Boston beginning at 8 p.m. ET with the prelim fights before the PPV starts at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from UFC 220 in Boston.

