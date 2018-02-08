UFC 221 fight card -- Rockhold vs. Romero, date, rumors, start time, complete guide
All the information you need for the UFC 221 card on Saturday night in Australia
UFC 221 is about set to kick off in Perth, Australia with former champion Luke Rockhold squaring off with Yoel Romero in an interim middleweight title fight. The two have been near the top of the division for a few years now and were almost destined to fight eventually. They meet now after current champion Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the main event with a serious staph infection in his stomach.
Still, the new main event for the interim middleweight championship has the potential to be entertaining, as does the heavyweight battle that will take place in the co-main event between veteran Mark Hunt and UFC up-and-comer Curtis Blaydes, who has emerged victorious in his last four fights since losing in his debut with the company. So, all hope may not be lost for the UFC 221 card we'll see on Saturday night.
Below you'll find all the information you need heading into Saturday's UFC 221 main card in Australia.
UFC 221 main card viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Stream: UFC.TV
UFC 221 news
- GSP concedes middleweight title with illness
- Robert Whittaker out of title fight with staph infection
- Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero new main event
- Rockhold: KO win over Romero make me 'real' champ
- UFC 221 predictions, expert picks
UFC 221 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Luke Rockhold (-150)
Yoel Romero (+120)
Interim middleweight title
Curtis Blaydes (-165)
Mark Hunt (+135)
Heavyweight
Tai Tuivasa (-300)
Cyril Asker (+230)
Heavyweight
Li Jingliang (-205)
Jake Matthews (+165)
Welterweight
Tyson Pedro (-275)
Saparbek Safarov (+215)
Light Heavyweight
-
Rockhold: I'm real champ with KO win
Rockhold is feeling very confident heading into his interim title bout on Saturday in Aust...
-
UFC 221 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the PPV event on Saturday in Australia
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
-
UFC 222: Cyborg set to headline event
UFC 222 will go on as planned, with a women's featherweight title fight set for the main e...
-
What is the fate of the UFC 222 card?
The scheduled Las Vegas event for early March is in jeopardy of not taking place at all
-
Nate Diaz considering fight vs. Woodley
The younger Diaz brother might jump the line at 170 pounds for a title shot
Add a Comment