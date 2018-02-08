UFC 221 fight card -- Rockhold vs. Romero, date, rumors, start time, complete guide

UFC 221 is about set to kick off in Perth, Australia with former champion Luke Rockhold squaring off with Yoel Romero in an interim middleweight title fight. The two have been near the top of the division for a few years now and were almost destined to fight eventually. They meet now after current champion Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the main event with a serious staph infection in his stomach.

Still, the new main event for the interim middleweight championship has the potential to be entertaining, as does the heavyweight battle that will take place in the co-main event between veteran Mark Hunt and UFC up-and-comer Curtis Blaydes, who has emerged victorious in his last four fights since losing in his debut with the company. So, all hope may not be lost for the UFC 221 card we'll see on Saturday night.

Below you'll find all the information you need heading into Saturday's UFC 221 main card in Australia.

UFC 221 main card viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Stream: UFC.TV

UFC 221 news

UFC 221 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Luke Rockhold (-150) Yoel Romero (+120) Interim middleweight title Curtis Blaydes (-165) Mark Hunt (+135) Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (-300) Cyril Asker (+230) Heavyweight Li Jingliang (-205) Jake Matthews (+165) Welterweight Tyson Pedro (-275) Saparbek Safarov (+215) Light Heavyweight



