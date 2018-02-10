UFC 221 fight card -- Start time for Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero, complete guide
UFC 221 is starting to feel a little cursed. After losing its scheduled main event when it was discovered Robert Whittaker was battling a staph infection in his stomach, the man he beat to claim the middleweight title, Yoel Romero, stepped up in his place to take on Luke Rockhold.
But early Saturday at the weigh ins, Romero came in three pounds over the 185-pound limit and will no longer be able to claim the belt if he beats Rockhold. Still, despite the weight issues, both fighters seem as ready as could be, nearly getting into it on stage after the weigh ins wrapped up.
The two have been near the top of the division for a few years now and were almost destined to fight eventually.
In the co-main event, a heavyweight battle will take place between veteran Mark Hunt and UFC up-and-comer Curtis Blaydes, who has emerged victorious in his last four fights since losing in his debut with the company. So, all hope may not be lost for the UFC 221 card we'll see on Saturday night.
Below you'll find all the information you need heading into Saturday's UFC 221 main card in Australia.
UFC 221 main card viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Stream: UFC.TV
UFC 221 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Luke Rockhold (-160)
Yoel Romero (+130)
Interim middleweight title
Curtis Blaydes (-165)
Mark Hunt (+135)
Heavyweight
Tai Tuivasa (-300)
Cyril Asker (+230)
Heavyweight
Li Jingliang (-205)
Jake Matthews (+165)
Welterweight
Tyson Pedro (-275)
Saparbek Safarov (+215)
Light Heavyweight
-
