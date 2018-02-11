UFC 221 live stream, watch online, Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero, TV channel
All the information you need to watch UFC 221 on Saturday night live from Australia
The main event of UFC 221 almost never came to be. After middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced out of action with a staph infection, his replacement, Yoel Romero, missed 185-pound limit for his bout with former champion Luke Rockhold.
After brief negotiation, the two sides agreed to keep the fight on with Rockhold taking a portion of Romero's paycheck, according to MMAFighting.com. Thankfully for our friends on the other side of the globe, the show will go on from Perth, Australia.
In the co-main event of the night, a showdown between two top-10 heavyweights will take center stage as No. 5-ranked contender Mark Hunt will take on No. 9-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The 26-year-old Blaydes, who's riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC, will look to make an even bigger name for himself if he can pull off the upset of a veteran the caliber of Hunt. With the heavyweight division needing some contenders, Blaydes has a chance to really make a name for himself with a win on Saturday and climb up the rankings.
Here's all the information you need to catch the UFC 221 action live on Saturday night in Australia.
How to watch UFC 221 main card
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Stream: UFC.TV
Channel: PPV (check provider)
-
UFC 221 results, updates, highlights
Follow along as these two middleweights duke it out on the other side of the world
-
UFC 221: Time, date, complete guide
All the information you need for the UFC 221 card on Saturday night in Australia
-
UFC 221 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the PPV event on Saturday in Australia
-
UFC 221: Yoel Romero doesn't make weight
Now only Luke Rockhold has a chance to win the interim title in Perth on Saturday
-
Rockhold: I'm real champ with KO win
Rockhold is feeling very confident heading into his interim title bout on Saturday in Aust...
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
Add a Comment