UFC 221 results, highlights: Yoel Romero KOs Luke Rockhold with vicious uppercut
The 'Solider of God' looked impeccable on Sunday morning in Australia
Yoel Romero is back. The middleweight contender who lost his chance at winning gold on the scale Saturday morning made up for it with a vicious knockout of Luke Rockhold in the third round of their main event bout at UFC 221.
Romero looked like a different fighter than he showed last summer against current champ Robert Whittaker, pacing himself perfectly throughout the fight. He never got over excited, but kept pushing the pace on the younger Rockhold, keeping him against the cage. Then in the third round, Romero clipped Rockhold with a left hook before finishing him with a vicious uppercut.
UFC 221 results
|Winner
|Loser
|Result
|Yoel Romero
|Luke Rockhold
|3rd-round TKO (punches)
|Curtis Blaydes
|Mark Hunt
|Unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)
|Tai Tuivasa
|Cyril Asker
|1st-round TKO (punches)
|Jake Matthews
|Li Jingliang
|Unanimous decision (29-28, 39-26, 30-26)
Tyson Pedro
Saparbek Safarov
1st-round submission (Kimura)
