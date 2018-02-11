UFC 221 results -- Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero: Live updates, highlights, card

UFC 221 feels like Chaos Theory being tested to the max. First, the man named middleweight champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the belt without defending it, Robert Whittaker, contracted a staph infection in his stomach and was forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold.

Then, the man stepping in for Whittaker, Yoel Romero, missed weight on Saturday morning, deeming him ineligible to be crowned interim champion with a win over Rockhold.

Romero took the fight on a months' notice after Robert Whittaker, who defeated him for the interim title in 2017 before being given the full title, pulled out with an injury. Now, we could be setting up to see the former champ Rockhold reclaim his throne after losing his belt in one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history.

The co-main event of this very thin card features heavyweights Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes as UFC presents one of its poorest events, no paper, in recent history.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt with live updates on the action below. If you are having trouble viewing the content, please click here.