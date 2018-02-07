UFC 221 -- Rockhold vs. Romero fight card, start time, date, rumors, complete guide

The UFC 221 card taking place this Saturday night in Australia is not necessarily the card everyone expected to begin with, but it will still move on with two pretty big names in the main event. What started with rumors of a potential middleweight title showdown taking place between the legendary Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker has now turned into neither of those fighters entering the Octagon this weekend as medical issues threw that megafight completely out the window.

Still, the new main event of Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight championship has the potential to be entertaining, as does the heavyweight battle that will take place in the co-main event between veteran Mark Hunt and UFC up-and-comer Curtis Blaydes, who has emerged victorious in his last four fights since losing in his debut with the company. So, all hope may not be lost for the UFC 221 card we'll see on Saturday night.

Below you'll find all the information you need heading into Saturday's UFC 221 main card in Australia.

UFC 221 main card viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Stream: UFC.TV

UFC 221 main card, odds