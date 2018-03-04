UFC 222: Conor McGregor, Max Holloway show support for Frankie Edgar after loss
The featherweight and lightweight champions are always solid follows on social media
Max Holloway and Conor McGregor remain some of the best Twitter follows in all of fight sports. The current UFC featherweight and lightweight champions are always good for a one-liner or two, but after UFC 222's co-main event featuring Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega, Holloway and McGregor showed their support for the former lightweight champion, who suffered his first stoppage loss in 29 professional fights.
Edgar (22-6-1) was knocked out in the first round by Ortega (14-0, 1 NC) after getting cracked by a brutal left elbow to the face. Edgar took the fight with Ortega after Holloway suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from their scheduled title fight on the card. Instead of sitting out and waiting for Holloway to get healthy, Edgar took the bout against Ortega in a de facto title eliminator. It was his first fight in nine months, but Edgar looked fine up until the knockout.
Edgar is now 3-2 in his last five bouts in UFC.
Meanwhile, Holloway is itchy to get back in the Octagon, tweeting at UFC that he wants to defend his title against Ortega at UFC 226, which already features a pair of champions squaring off in the main event in Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.
