UFC 222 fight card, Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya predictions, main event, odds

There was once a time when UFC could not and would not get Cris Cyborg into the company. The women's featherweight champion was once an outcast, fighting for Strikeforce, Elite XC and Invicta FC before UFC was able to secure a deal for Cyborg to fight under their banner.

Now, at a time when the company is severely lacking star power, Cyborg is set to make her third walk to the Octagon in eight months and her second defense of the 145-pound title just 62 days after a grueling five-round fight with Holly Holm when she headlines UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Cyborg (19-1, 1 NC) is hoping her willingness to fight on such short notice will be rewarded with a superfight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 226 if both are successful in their next bouts.

"There are not a lot of fighters who are willing to put their championship belt on the line with three weeks' notice," Cyborg said in an interview with Flo Combat. "I am hoping that my actions will show the UFC that I am willing to do what is good for the company and that because of this we will see me get a little bit more of the marketing and exposure I have been campaigning for."

First, she will have to get through current Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya. Plus, Frankie Edgar will take on submission specialist Brian Ortega in the co-main event. Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 222 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris Cyborg (c) -1600 Yana Kunitskaya +800 Women's featherweight Frankie Edgar -175 Brian Ortega +145 Featherweight Andre Soukhamtath -145 Sean O'Malley +115 Bantamweight Stefan Struve -185 Andrei Arlovski +150 Heavyweight Ketlen Vieira -160 Cat Zingano +130 Women's bantamweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 222 predictions

Fight Campbell Mormile Coca Jorgensen Wise Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Cyborg Cyborg Cyborg Cyborg Cyborg Edgar vs. Ortega Ortega Edgar Edgar Edgar Edgar Soukhamthath vs. O'Malley O'Malley O'Malley Soukhamthath O'Malley Soukhamthath Struve vs. Arlovski Struve Struve Struve Struve Arlovski Veira vs. Zingano Zingano Viera Zingano Zingano Viera Overall (2018) 4-6-0 6-4-0 5-5-0 6-4-0 4-6-0

Wise on why Cyborg will win: In boxing, these types of fights are considered "stay busy" events. While MMA will never truly have the feel of a glorified sparring match, Cyborg taking this fight on just three weeks' notice has the feel of a champion being able to capitalize on an opportunity. Nobody knows much of Kunitskaya, but given the issues she had with another past opponent of Cyborg, Tonya Evinger, the technical soundness of Cyborg's striking will likely take over at some point in this fight. And given that she also lost her consecutive TKO streak last time out against Holly Holm, Cyborg will have somewhat of a point to prove in her second time headlining a UFC PPV. Look for a third-round TKO from the champ.

Campbell on why Ortega will win: While Edgar, as the more well-rounded and experienced fighter, certainly deserves to enter Saturday's co-main event as the betting favorite, this is far from an easy replacement opponent. In fact, the unbeaten Ortega presents the former lightweight champion with the very definition of a trap fight. "T-City" is big for a featherweight and brings with him the danger of being able to end a fight in mere seconds due to his outstanding jiu-jitsu game. Although he's very much the modern evolution of a submission specialist in the mold of Demian Maia, his striking has also improved.

When you consider the highs and lows Edgar has gone through in recent months, taking a lateral (or even backward) step away from a title shot puts him in a precarious state emotionally. Edgar pulled out of a title shot against Holloway in November due to injury. Now, he missed out on a second chance when Holloway did the same. Instead of waiting for the champion to return, Edgar goes back into the deep end against a red-hot, hungry fighter. At 36, this has all the makings to be an upset defeat where Edgar can do all the right things and still come out with a defeat. The fact that Edgar has never been stopped plays into his favor, as does the legacy he has already created. But this feels like Ortega's time.

Jorgensen on why Edgar will win: Ortega, without question, has a bright future in the UFC with his disciplined Brazilian jiu-jitsu skill-set; the manner in which he's torn through the division to this point is proof enough of how special the 27-year-old can be. But on Saturday, he'll suffer his first setback against the seasoned veteran in Edgar, which would be nothing to hang your head about at all. While Edgar is very good with his takedowns, he should know better than to put Ortega in a comfortable position on his back. I could see "The Answer" keeping this fight standing, coming away with a decision win and keeping his featherweight title hopes alive for the future when Holloway is healthy and ready.