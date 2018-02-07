UFC 222 fight card: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya to headline, Edgar vs. Ortega set as co-main

The UFC 222 card on March 3 needed to be salvaged following the cancellation of the featherweight championship bout between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar, and with less than a month before the event takes place, it looks like we have a solution.

According to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting and MMAJunkie, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will face off with Russian challenger Yana Kunitskaya in the main event. Additionally, Edgar will stay on the card in the co-main event slot to take on undefeated Brian Ortega in a three-round fight.

To help keep the card as a pay-per-view event, the UFC reportedly preferred a title fight to be the main event, and they got one with Cyborg stepping in to defend her belt. Cyborg (19-1-1) last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 219 where she successfully defended her title against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm by unanimous decision. Kunitskaya (10-3) will be making her UFC debut after she earned a unanimous decision win over Raquel Pa'aluhi at Invicta 25 in August 2017.

Kunitskaya also has two wins in her last five fights over the last six years.

With this fight taking place in early March, plans could still be on track to see the superfight between Cyborg and UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes take place on July 7 at UFC 226. Of course, this is assuming we don't see one of the biggest UFC upsets in history on March 3.

Edgar (22-5-1) vs. Ortega (13-0-1) has been a rumored bout since the Holloway injury became official. Aside from the talk of it being a co-main event, which it ultimately ended up being, there where also whispers it could have been a five-round main event if the company decided to take UFC 222 off of PPV to transform it into a Fight Night card.

"The Answer" undoubtedly would have loved another crack at the featherweight championship, but ending the undefeated run of 27-year-old Ortega would be a nice feather in his cap as well while he awaits that shot.

It might not be what most fight fans had been looking for since the cancellation of Holloway vs. Edgar, but the UFC has done everything possible to make sure the event goes on as planned on March 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.