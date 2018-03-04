UFC 222 fight purse: Cris Cyborg earns five times as much as Yana Kunitskaya

UFC PPVs in Las Vegas tend to bring out the biggest stars in the sport. With women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg headlining UFC 222 against Yana Kunitskaya, it's only fair that she is the highest paid athlete on the card.

Cyborg will be taking home $500,000 for her fight on Saturday night, with no win bonus attached to her contract. Her opponent, Kunitskaya, will make $100,000 and also doesn't have a win bonus attached, according to Yahoo Sports. It is the same contract Cyborg had for her most recent fight at UFC 219 when she beat Holly Holm by decision.

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar, originally scheduled to headline the card against champion Max Holloway, will earn $195,000 in his 29th professional MMA fight. His opponent, up-and-comer Brian Ortega, is making $100,000 to show and would earn an additional $100,000 with a win in the co-main event. According the The Sports Daily, this will be the second-highest show money Edgar has earned in his career.

Meanwhile, another UFC veteran, Andrei Arlovski, will earn $275,000 to show with no win bonus while new prospect Mackenzie Dern will get $25,000 to show and an additional $25,000 with a win, according to ESPN.