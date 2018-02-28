UFC 222: Frankie Edgar deserves your respect ahead of bout with Brian Ortega

At just 5-foot-6, you could say Frankie Edgar is still undersized for the 145-pound division. But "The Answer" has always been able to solve the puzzle that stands before him. Edgar (22-5-1) heads into his latest challenge on Saturday night at UFC 222 the wily veteran who has still somehow never been finished inside the Octagon.

He was scheduled to get another shot at the featherweight crown, but an injury to champion Max Holloway forced a quick change to another top contender in Brian Ortega. Now, a win in Las Vegas on Saturday will likely set up a third shot at making the bout with Holloway happen.

But for a man who has almost six and a half hours inside the cage, what's another 15 minutes? He holds the record for most Octagon time in UFC history and has been a perpetual grinder throughout his 13-year career. Despite coming up short against two well-respected champions in Jose Aldo and Benson Henderson, Edgar has been nothing short of legendary.

He defended the lightweight title three times, including consecutive wins over B.J. Penn, who held titles at 155 pounds and 170 in his illustrious career. After losing to Henderson twice, Edgar reinvented himself for a move to 145 pounds when the UFC introduced the division and its champion Aldo. Despite the loss by unanimous decision in 2013, Edgar has done nothing but clean out one of the toughest weight classes in the organization with wins over Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where he breaks down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

As Edgar prepares to face a specialist in Ortega, who best compares with that of Brazilian Demain Maia, he knows he can't lose his focus during this bout.

"Luckily, I come from an era where we did see a lot of these specialists. I think Ortega is definitely his own type of fighter, but I've fought guys similar to him," Edgar said via MMAWeekly.com. "I've fought guys who are very tricky on the ground. We just have to work all the danger points and make sure we don't give him any opportunities to capitalize on. But I've been in there with Hermes Franca, B.J. Penn, Charles Oliveira, those guys all have very dangerous jiu-jitsu so this is kind of the same thing."

If Edgar is successful on Saturday night and gets his matchup with Holloway later this year, the arguments for him among the greatest in the sport will rage on. Although he was unable to top Aldo in the rematch in 2016, Edgar's resume remains littered with quality wins that can't be denied. While he never amassed the long winning streaks like Aldo, Anderson Silva or Georges St-Pierre, an argument could be made that his resume is filled with tougher opponents than that of Silva or GSP.

For now, Edgar needs to get past Ortega. But a win could land him in the history books forever.