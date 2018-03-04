UFC 222 live results, fight card -- Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya: Updates, highlights

UFC 222 is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas with women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg taking on relative unknown Yana Kunitskaya in the main event. Cyborg (19-1, 16 KOs) stepped in on three weeks' notice to replace men's featherweight champion Max Holloway, who suffered an injury in training camp and was forced to withdraw. Although she's a massive favorite, Cyborg still remains without actual opponents in her weight class in UFC with this being the second Invicta champion to step over from Invicta FC to take on the 145-pound champion.

In the co-main event is one half of the original main event: Frankie Edgar. The former lightweight champion is set to take on submission specialist Brian Ortega in what is being described as a title eliminator. Plus, we get our first glimpse on PPV of Sean O'Malley when he faces Andre Soukhamthath.

UFC 222 fight card/results

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya -- Women's featherweight title

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega -- Featherweight

Sean O'Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath -- Bantamweight

Andrei Arlovski def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

It all goes down beginning at 8 p.m. ET with the prelims followed by the PPV at 10 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt throughout the night. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.