UFC 222: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar set to headline card for featherweight title
Undisputed featherweight champion Holloway will look to continue his impressive run
Max Holloway had an incredible 2017, and the undisputed UFC featherweight champion will look to continue his impressive run in 2018 as he takes on one of the more notable names in the MMA industry. The UFC announced on Monday that Holloway will defend his title in the main event of UFC 222 on March 3 at T-Mobile Arena against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.
This was a much-anticipated bout that was supposed to take place at UFC 218 in Detroit last month, but Edgar had to pull out of the matchup after suffering an orbital bone injury. In place of Edgar, former featherweight king Jose Aldo stepped in to try and take his title back from Holloway. However, he was unsuccessful in that venture, suffering a TKO loss in the third round, his second loss to Holloway in the 2017 calendar year. With 12 consecutive victories under his belt, Holloway is quickly becoming more one of the more beloved competitors in the UFC.
As for Edgar (22-5-1), he's chasing some history in this fight, as he seeks to become just the fifth fighter in the history of the UFC to hold titles in two different weight classes. He last fought at UFC 211 last May, which resulted in a TKO win for him via doctor stoppage against Yair Rodriguez.
