UFC 222 results, highlights: Brian Ortega stops Frankie Edgar, earns title shot

Brian Ortega just announced himself to the rest of the featherweight division. In the co-main event of UFC 222 against legend Frankie Edgar, Ortega put on an astounding striking display to score a first-round knockout of the former lightweight champion.

After feeling each other out over the first three minutes, Edgar started pressing forward more, looking to score punches from inside Ortega's guard. But in doing so, Edgar left himself open to strong counter strikes from Ortega. That's when Ortega took over and landed a three-punch combination before a vicious elbow to become the first person to finish Edgar in his storied career.

"I knew he was going to be in my face and pressuring me, and because I got these Daddy long legs and arms I have to use my elbows because when someone tries to come in I can't extend my arms out," Ortega said. "Once I seen him wobble, I thought 'is this a fake or is this real? Then I was like 'OK, this guy's really rocked, I gotta go try to finish him.'"

With the win, Ortega is now the No. 1 contender to take on champion Max Holloway when he's is healthy again. It might be one of the best clashes of styles for the title in division history.

"It feels great. This is something I've always envisioned, I see it in my dreams and even in my fears, you know, I fear myself getting knocked out, but that fear makes me kind of deadly in here," Ortega said. "I'm making history. I'm just humble."