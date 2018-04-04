UFC 223 betting odds: Khabib a massive favorite; Joanna-Namajunas nearly even
The two challengers for titles on Saturday are getting plenty of respect of Las Vegas
Saturday's main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, may have changed with a week to go, but it is still possibly the best main event so far this year. Even without Tony Ferguson, who suffered a freak knee injury while making the media rounds last week, Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway is a great stylistic matchup pairing two of the pound-for-pound best in the world.
Not to be outdone, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.
But that isn't how Las Vegas sees the action shaking out. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Holloway, currently going off at -450 to Holloway's +325. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win, but also facing an opponent on six days' notice helps a tad.
Namajunas, meanwhile, will enter her first title defense as the underdog, currently going off at -105 to Jedrzejczyk's -125. That number has actually come down considerably from the open at -225 for the former champion. If the number holds, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.
Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 223 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
|Khabib Nurmagomedov -450
Max Holloway +325
Lightweight title
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk -125
Rose Namajunas (c) -105
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar -140
|Renato Moicano +110
|Featherweight
|Michael Chiesa -145
Anthony Pettis +115
Lightweight
|Al Iaquinta -120
|Paul Felder -110
|Lightweight
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz -200
Felice Herrig +160
Women's strawweight
|Ray Borg -280
|Brandon Moreno +220
|Flyweight
|Devin Clark -125
|Michael Rodriguez -105
|Light heavyweight
|Evan Dunham -145
|Mairbek Taisumov +115
|Lightweight
|Joe Lauzon -170
|Chris Gruetzemacher +140
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith -190
|Bec Rawlings +155
|Women's flyweight
|Alex Caceres -150
|Artem Lobov +120
|Featherweight
|Zabit Magomedsharipov -800
|Kyle Bochniak +500
|Featherweight
-
