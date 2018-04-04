UFC 223 betting odds: Khabib a massive favorite; Joanna-Namajunas nearly even

Saturday's main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, may have changed with a week to go, but it is still possibly the best main event so far this year. Even without Tony Ferguson, who suffered a freak knee injury while making the media rounds last week, Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway is a great stylistic matchup pairing two of the pound-for-pound best in the world.

Not to be outdone, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.

But that isn't how Las Vegas sees the action shaking out. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Holloway, currently going off at -450 to Holloway's +325. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win, but also facing an opponent on six days' notice helps a tad.

Namajunas, meanwhile, will enter her first title defense as the underdog, currently going off at -105 to Jedrzejczyk's -125. That number has actually come down considerably from the open at -225 for the former champion. If the number holds, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 223 fight card, odds