UFC 223 betting odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joanna Jedrzejczyk favored to win
The two challengers for titles on Saturday are getting plenty of respect of Las Vegas
Despite a last-minute adjustment just six days before the main event, UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York will still feature four fighters of the best fighters in the world in the marquee events. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the headliner against Khabib Nurmagomedov after suffering a freak knee injury over the weekend. In his place will step featherweight champ Max Holloway, who can become the second fighter ever to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
But that isn't how Las Vegas sees the action shaking out. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Holloway, currently going off at -550 to Holloway's +385. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win, but also facing an opponent on six days' notice helps a tad.
Namajunas, meanwhile, will enter her first title defense as the underdog, currently going off at +100 to Jedrzejczyk's -130. That number has actually come down considerably from the open at -225 for the former champion. If the number holds, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.
Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 223 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
|Khabib Nurmagomedov -550
Max Holloway +375
Lightweight title
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk -130
Rose Namajunas (c) +100
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar -150
|Renato Moicano +120
|Featherweight
|Michael Chiesa -135
Anthony Pettis +105
Lightweight
|Al Iaquinta -120
|Paul Felder -110
|Lightweight
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz -185
Felice Herrig +150
Women's strawweight
|Ray Borg -275
|Brandon Moreno +215
|Flyweight
|Devin Clark -125
|Michael Rodriguez -105
|Light heavyweight
|Evan Dunham -140
|Mairbek Taisumov +110
|Lightweight
|Joe Lauzon -175
|Chris Gruetzemacher +145
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith -200
|Bec Rawlings +160
|Women's flyweight
|Alex Caceres -145
|Artem Lobov +115
|Featherweight
|Zabit Magomedsharipov -800
|Kyle Bochniak +500
|Featherweight
-
UFC 223 storylines to watch in Brooklyn
A pair of title fights headline one of the biggest PPVs of the year
-
Complete guide to UFC 223 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov PPV from Brooklyn, New...
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans...
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018
-
Twitter responds to Ferguson injury
Ferguson was reportedly forced to withdraw from next weekend's lightweight UFC title fight...
-
Khabib foreshadowed Ferguson injury news
Hours prior to the news of Ferguson's injury, Khabib tried to let us all know what was hap...