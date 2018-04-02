UFC 223 betting odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joanna Jedrzejczyk favored to win

The two challengers for titles on Saturday are getting plenty of respect of Las Vegas

Despite a last-minute adjustment just six days before the main event, UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York will still feature four fighters of the best fighters in the world in the marquee events. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the headliner against Khabib Nurmagomedov after suffering a freak knee injury over the weekend. In his place will step featherweight champ Max Holloway, who can become the second fighter ever to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.

But that isn't how Las Vegas sees the action shaking out. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Holloway, currently going off at -550 to Holloway's +385. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win, but also facing an opponent on six days' notice helps a tad.

Namajunas, meanwhile, will enter her first title defense as the underdog, currently going off at +100 to Jedrzejczyk's -130. That number has actually come down considerably from the open at -225 for the former champion. If the number holds, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 223 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov -550

Max Holloway +375

Lightweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk -130

Rose Namajunas (c) +100

Women's strawweight title

Calvin Kattar -150
Renato Moicano +120 Featherweight
Michael Chiesa -135

Anthony Pettis +105

Lightweight

Al Iaquinta -120
Paul Felder -110 Lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz -185

Felice Herrig +150

Women's strawweight

Ray Borg -275
Brandon Moreno +215 Flyweight
Devin Clark -125
Michael Rodriguez -105 Light heavyweight
Evan Dunham -140
Mairbek Taisumov +110 Lightweight
Joe Lauzon -175
Chris Gruetzemacher +145 Lightweight
Ashlee Evans-Smith -200
Bec Rawlings +160 Women's flyweight
Alex Caceres -145
Artem Lobov +115 Featherweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov -800Kyle Bochniak +500 Featherweight
