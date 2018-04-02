UFC 223 betting odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joanna Jedrzejczyk favored to win

Despite a last-minute adjustment just six days before the main event, UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York will still feature four fighters of the best fighters in the world in the marquee events. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the headliner against Khabib Nurmagomedov after suffering a freak knee injury over the weekend. In his place will step featherweight champ Max Holloway, who can become the second fighter ever to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.

But that isn't how Las Vegas sees the action shaking out. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Holloway, currently going off at -550 to Holloway's +385. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win, but also facing an opponent on six days' notice helps a tad.

Namajunas, meanwhile, will enter her first title defense as the underdog, currently going off at +100 to Jedrzejczyk's -130. That number has actually come down considerably from the open at -225 for the former champion. If the number holds, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 223 fight card, odds