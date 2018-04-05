UFC 223: Conor McGregor incident forces Artem Lobov off card, hospitalizes Michael Chiesa

Conor McGregor caused quite the stir in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday -- that pretty much goes without saying. The current UFC lightweight champion showed up at the media day unannounced with his entourage and charged a bus that was carrying UFC fighters scheduled for action at Saturday's UFC 223 event.

The incident was certainly bad enough where McGregor has some consequences of his own that he will have to face at some point, but others also suffered because of his transgressions.

Michael Chiesa, who is scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis on the main card, was on the bus and suffered cuts to his face and the top of his head. Upon being treated at the Barclays Center for his injuries, he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Thankfully, according to MMA Fighting, the injuries Chiesa suffered are not severe enough where they will keep him out of his bout at UFC 223. He is currently attempting his weight cut before Friday's weigh in.

In addition, Artem Lobov, who was scheduled to face Alex Caceres in the prelim portion of Saturday night's festivities, has been removed from his bout for his involvement in the incident. UFC president Dana White believes that this incident came from lingering ill will against Nurmagomedov from an altercation at the fighters' hotel. It's since been believed that McGregor's actions on Thursday were simply retaliation for what happened with his friend.

McGregor's antics generally only affect him most of the time, but on Thursday, others were caught in the crossfire. He is now under investigation by the NYPD and could be facing some serious lawsuits.