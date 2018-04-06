UFC 223: Dana White trying to save Khabib fight, full card, schedule, complete guide

UFC 223 is in complete upheaval. The second PPV card to hit Brooklyn in two years was expected to bring us a pair of title fights fans have been dying to see. Now, we may only get one.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was stepping in for Tony Ferguson on short notice to help save the card after a freak injury to Ferguson's knee, was deemed unfit to fight Friday morning before stepping on the scale. Now, UFC president Dana White and the company are scrambling to put together a third title fight for challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov in six days.

CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.

Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

