UFC 223: Dana White trying to save Khabib fight, full card, schedule, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
UFC 223 is in complete upheaval. The second PPV card to hit Brooklyn in two years was expected to bring us a pair of title fights fans have been dying to see. Now, we may only get one.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was stepping in for Tony Ferguson on short notice to help save the card after a freak injury to Ferguson's knee, was deemed unfit to fight Friday morning before stepping on the scale. Now, UFC president Dana White and the company are scrambling to put together a third title fight for challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov in six days.
Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 countdown
- Holloway deemed unfit to fight, main event in flux
- Chiesa, Borg fights canceled after injuries from McGregor incident
- McGregor crashes media day, tosses guardrail at bus | NYPD investigating
- Artem Lobov removed from event, Michael Chiesa hospitalized
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Khabib shocked Holloway took fight on short notice
- Brian Ortega claims he was offered main event
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Ticket prices for Saturday night are sky high
- Watch the 223 press conference
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 223 card (coming soon)
- UFC 223 weigh-in details (coming soon)
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
- How UFC can get McGregor back in the fold
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Khabib has a chance at history in Brooklyn
- Holloway can be latest to step in on short notice and win
- Joanna tries to break out of Rousey's shadow
- Namajunas with a chance to begin her own era
UFC 223 betting
- Updated odds ahead of UFC 223
- SportsLine computer model picks the big winners (coming soon)
Holloway unfit to fight, Pettis in
The PPV event in Brooklyn is about to undergo yet another change
