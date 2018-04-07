UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta: Latest rumors, odds, prelims
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans excited
The UFC 223 card in Brooklyn on Saturday was supposed to be one of the most anticipated the company has put out in a while, but within the past week, everything has fallen apart. We believed we were finally getting a battle between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated Russian contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, but a lot has changed since then.
Ferguson was forced out of the main event last week following an unfortunate tripping incident, however, featherweight champion stepped in on short notice to take on one of the biggest fights of his career. During the early weigh-ins on Friday, though, the New York State Athletic Commission deemed Holloway unfit to compete. More chaos ensued from there, but in the end, UFC was able to salvage the final fight on the card.
Al Iaquinta, who was scheduled to face off with Paul Felder on the card, will take on Nurmagomedov now, but will be unable to claim the title after missing the 155-pound limit by 0.2 pounds.
Meanwhile, Thursday's incident, which led to criminal charges for current lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC removed his teammate, Artem Lobov, from the card and injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the debris will not allow them to compete on the card.
In addition to the title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.
To recap, UFC 223 was originally scheduled to feature 13 fights. It will now be nine and have no early prelim bouts.
Here's how the fight card looks as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement on the books.
UFC 223 fight card, prelims
|Fight
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta
Lightweight title
Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig
Women's strawweight
|Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings
|Women's flyweight
|Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez
|Light heavyweight
For more UFC fights and the up-to-date event schedule, please click here.
-
UFC 223 odds: Khabib large favorite
The two challengers for titles on Saturday are getting plenty of respect of Las Vegas
-
UFC 223 predictions, expert picks
Get the latest picks and predictions for the fight card from Brooklyn on Saturday night from...
-
Complete guide to UFC 223 PPV event
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
-
UFC 223: Felder hoping for main event
Felder was scheduled to take on Al Iaquinta before all hell broke loose
-
How to watch live, stream UFC 223
All the information you need to catch the UFC 223 fight card on Saturday
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018