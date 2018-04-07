UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta: Latest rumors, odds, prelims

The UFC 223 card in Brooklyn on Saturday was supposed to be one of the most anticipated the company has put out in a while, but within the past week, everything has fallen apart. We believed we were finally getting a battle between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated Russian contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, but a lot has changed since then.

Ferguson was forced out of the main event last week following an unfortunate tripping incident, however, featherweight champion stepped in on short notice to take on one of the biggest fights of his career. During the early weigh-ins on Friday, though, the New York State Athletic Commission deemed Holloway unfit to compete. More chaos ensued from there, but in the end, UFC was able to salvage the final fight on the card.

Al Iaquinta, who was scheduled to face off with Paul Felder on the card, will take on Nurmagomedov now, but will be unable to claim the title after missing the 155-pound limit by 0.2 pounds.

Meanwhile, Thursday's incident, which led to criminal charges for current lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC removed his teammate, Artem Lobov, from the card and injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the debris will not allow them to compete on the card.

In addition to the title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.

To recap, UFC 223 was originally scheduled to feature 13 fights. It will now be nine and have no early prelim bouts.

Here's how the fight card looks as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement on the books.

UFC 223 fight card, prelims

Fight Weightclass Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Lightweight title Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women's strawweight title Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Featherweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig Women's strawweight Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings Women's flyweight Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Lightweight Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez

Light heavyweight

