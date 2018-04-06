UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta: Rumors, changes, odds

UFC 223 is undergoing even more upheaval just a day ahead of the event. Featherweight champion Max Holloway was deemed medically unfit to fight on Friday by the New York State Athletic Commission, leaving UFC in need of an opponent for title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov ... again.

Before all of this, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced out of the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov when he suffered a freak knee injury doing media for the fight. Luckily, UFC president Dana White was able to secure Holloway for the bout on six days' notice for the undisputed 155-pound title. But after he was ruled ineligible, UFC attempted to put Anthony Pettis in the main event against Nurmagomedov, but he came in at 155.2 pounds, needing to drop 0.2 to make it official. However, shortly after his weigh in attempt, officials packed up the scale and left, leaving everyone questioning what the next move would be.

Now, Al Iaquinta, who was scheduled to face off with Paul Felder on the card, will take on Nurmagomedov, but will be unable to claim the title after missing the 155-pound limit by 0.2 pounds.

Meanwhile, Thursday's incident, which led to criminal charges for current lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC removed his teammate, Artem Lobov, from the card and injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the debris will not allow them to compete on the card.

In addition to the title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.

Here's how the fight card looks as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement on the books.

UFC 223 fight card, prelims

Fight Weightclass Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Lightweight title Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women's strawweight title Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Featherweight Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Lightweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig Women's strawweight Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings Women's flyweight Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Lightweight Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez

Light heavyweight

For more UFC fights and the up-to-date event schedule, please click here.