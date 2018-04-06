UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway: Rumors, changes, odds, date

UFC 223 is undergoing even more upheaval just two days ahead of the event. After a surprise attack by Conor McGregor on the fighters' bus after media day on Thursday, UFC was forced to make even more changes to its return event in Brooklyn, New York.

Before all of this, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced out of the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov when he suffered a freak knee injury doing media for the fight. Luckily, UFC president Dana White was able to secure featherweight champion Max Holloway for the bout on six days' notice for the undisputed 155-pound title. If successful, Holloway would join Conor McGregor in being the only fighter to hold multiple UFC belts simultaneously.

But after Thursday's incident, which led to criminal charges for McGregor, UFC removed his teammate, Artem Lobov, from the card and injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the debris will not allow them to compete on the card.

In addition to the title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.

Here's how the fight card looks as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement on the books.

UFC 223 fight card, prelims

Fight Weightclass Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway Lightweight title Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women's strawweight title Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Featherweight Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Lightweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig Women's strawweight Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings Women's flyweight Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Lightweight Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez

Light heavyweight

