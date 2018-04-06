UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway: Rumors, changes, odds, date
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans excited
UFC 223 is undergoing even more upheaval just two days ahead of the event. After a surprise attack by Conor McGregor on the fighters' bus after media day on Thursday, UFC was forced to make even more changes to its return event in Brooklyn, New York.
Before all of this, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced out of the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov when he suffered a freak knee injury doing media for the fight. Luckily, UFC president Dana White was able to secure featherweight champion Max Holloway for the bout on six days' notice for the undisputed 155-pound title. If successful, Holloway would join Conor McGregor in being the only fighter to hold multiple UFC belts simultaneously.
But after Thursday's incident, which led to criminal charges for McGregor, UFC removed his teammate, Artem Lobov, from the card and injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the debris will not allow them to compete on the card.
In addition to the title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.
Here's how the fight card looks as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement on the books.
UFC 223 fight card, prelims
|Fight
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway
Lightweight title
Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder
|Lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig
Women's strawweight
|Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings
|Women's flyweight
|Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez
|Light heavyweight
For more UFC fights and the up-to-date event schedule, please click here.
-
NYPD investigating Conor McGregor
McGregor turned himself into authorities after his violent outburst at UFC 223 media day
-
Complete guide to UFC 223 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov PPV from Brooklyn, New...
-
UFC 223: Chiesa, Borg fights scrapped
Three fights that were scheduled to take place in Brooklyn are no longer on the card Saturday...
-
Conor McGregor tosses a guardrail
McGregor is already making his presence known at UFC 223 in Brooklyn
-
UFC needs to punish McGregor severely
Dana White needs to send a message before things get even more out of control
-
Fighters react to Conor McGregor rampage
Several fighters were quick to criticize McGregor's fury, while others defended the outbur...