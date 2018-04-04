UFC 223 fight card -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway: Rumors, odds, date, venue

Spring typically brings out the best in UFC. With one of its tent-pole events set to take place in Brooklyn, New York, UFC president Dana White had to make a quick decision when news broke of interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffering a freak knee injury, forcing him out of the main event at UFC 223.

In steps featherweight champion Max Holloway, who will take on top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov on six days' notice for the undisputed 155-pound title. If successful, Holloway would join Conor McGregor in being the only fighter to hold multiple UFC belts simultaneously. Talk about a turn of events.

McGregor, the current reigning champion, will no longer be the champion once the cage door is locked. With one of McGregor's training partners, Artem Lobov, on the card, it's a safe guess to think McGregor might make an appearance at the Barclays Center.

In addition to that title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.

Here's how the fight card is coming together as of now with plenty of changes and odds movement already on the books.

UFC 223 fight card, prelims

Fight Weightclass Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway Lightweight title Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women's strawweight title Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa Lightweight Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Lightweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig Women's strawweight Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno Flyweight Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez Light heavyweight Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings Women's flyweight Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov Featherweight Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight

The order of the fight card has been set by UFC, giving Iaquinta-Felder the opening spot on the PPV. Plus, veteran Joe Lauzon will look to snap his two-fight losing streak and break Nate Diaz's record for most post-fight bonuses.

For more UFC fights and the up-to-date event schedule, please click here.