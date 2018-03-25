UFC 223 fight card -- Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Date, rumors, location
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans excited
A casual UFC fan might have been slow in picking up the sport to start 2018. Despite a primetime, heavyweight showdown in February, UFC's main events have seemed to like that "it" factor so far this year. But as the calendar turns to April, things are picking up with a flurry.
UFC is set to descend on Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, April 7, to bring two of the top lightweights in the world to battle for the full 155-pound title when Tony Ferguson squares off with Khabib Nurmagomedov, just don't ask UFC president Dana White to clarify his words.
Reigning champion Conor McGregor will no longer be the champion once the cage door is locked, according to White, but confusion seems to keep following this fight at every turn. With the addition of one of McGregor's training partners, Artem Lobov, to the card, it's a safe guess to think McGregor might make an appearance at the Barclays Center.
Fight fans will still be delighted to finally get to see Ferguson and Nurmagomedov square off once and for all after three failed attempts to get the two in the Octagon at the same time.
In addition to that title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.
Here's how the fight card is coming together as of now with plenty of time for changes, adjustments and additions.
UFC 223 fight card, prelims
|Fight
|Weightclass
Tony Ferguson (c) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Lightweight title
Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa
Lightweight
|Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder
|Lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig
Women's strawweight
|Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez
|Light heavyweight
|Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings
|Women's flyweight
|Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
The order of the fight card has been set by UFC, giving Iaquinta-Felder the opening spot on the PPV. Plus, veteran Joe Lauzon will look to snap his two-fight losing streak and break Nate Diaz's record for most post-fight bonuses.
