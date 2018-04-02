UFC 223 fight -- Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov card, complete guide, schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov PPV from Brooklyn, New York
UFC is set for its return to New York on Saturday night when featherweight champion Max Holloway steps up in weight class as a last-minute replacement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the official 155-pound lightweight title. Though Tony Ferguson had to bow out of the main event due to an untimely and unlikely injury, president Dana White was able to bring in Holloway as an acceptable fill-in at such late notice.
CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 countdown
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Complete preview of one of UFC's biggest cards of the year (coming soon)
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 223 card (coming soon)
- UFC 223 weigh-in details (coming soon)
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Khabib has a chance at history in Brooklyn (coming soon)
- Even though he's not fighting, Conor McGregor can win big (coming soon)
- Joanna is prepared for a massive bounce-back win (coming soon)
- Does Holloway have a chance against Khabib? (coming soon)
UFC 223 betting
- Updated odds ahead of UFC 223
- SportsLine computer model picks the big winners (coming soon)
