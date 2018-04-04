UFC 223 fight -- Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov card, date, schedule, complete guide

While it might not have been the main event fight fans originally signed up for, UFC 223 is still set to deliver on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. UFC heads back to New York on Saturday night with a pair of titles on the line -- including featherweight champion Max Holloway stepping up in weight on six days' notice to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound belt.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to take on interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, but a freak knee injury forced the quick change, though UFC president Dana White was able to save the main event in a quick turnaround.

CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.

Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

