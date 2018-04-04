UFC 223 fight -- Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov card, date, schedule, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov PPV from Brooklyn, New York
While it might not have been the main event fight fans originally signed up for, UFC 223 is still set to deliver on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. UFC heads back to New York on Saturday night with a pair of titles on the line -- including featherweight champion Max Holloway stepping up in weight on six days' notice to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound belt.
Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to take on interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, but a freak knee injury forced the quick change, though UFC president Dana White was able to save the main event in a quick turnaround.
CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 countdown
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Khabib shocked Holloway took fight on short notice
- Brian Ortega claims he was offered main event
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Ticket prices for Saturday night are sky high
- Complete preview of one of UFC's biggest cards of the year (coming soon)
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 223 card (coming soon)
- UFC 223 weigh-in details (coming soon)
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
- How UFC can get McGregor back in the fold
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Khabib has a chance at history in Brooklyn (coming soon)
- Joanna tries to break out of Rousey's shadow
- Namajunas with a chance to begin her own era
UFC 223 betting
- Updated odds ahead of UFC 223
- SportsLine computer model picks the big winners (coming soon)
-
How UFC can get McGregor back involved
The last-second change may be just what the doctor ordered for UFC
-
RDA vs. Covington set for UFC 224
Covington will not be welcomed with open arms in Brazil next month
-
Namajunas closing in on new era in MMA
Namajunas faces off with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a strawweight title rematch at the Barclays...
-
UFC 223: Jedrzejczyk with a lot to prove
The former strawweight champion has a lot to prove ahead of her title rematch
-
UFC 223 ticket prices are very expensive
Ticket prices to attend UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York are already sky high on StubHub
-
Khabib surprised Holloway took fight
Should he defeat Holloway on Saturday, Nurmagomedov is hoping for legacy fight against GSP