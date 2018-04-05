UFC 223 fight -- Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov card, schedule, complete guide, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov PPV from Brooklyn, New York
While it might not have been the main event fight fans originally signed up for, UFC 223 is still set to deliver on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. UFC heads back to New York on Saturday night with a pair of titles on the line -- including featherweight champion Max Holloway stepping up in weight on six days' notice to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound belt.
Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to take on interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, but a freak knee injury forced the quick change, though UFC president Dana White was able to save the main event in a quick turnaround.
CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 countdown
- McGregor crashes media day, tosses guardrail at bus | NYPD investigating
- Artem Lobov removed from event, Michael Chiesa hospitalized
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Khabib shocked Holloway took fight on short notice
- Brian Ortega claims he was offered main event
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Ticket prices for Saturday night are sky high
- Watch the 223 press conference
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
- How UFC can get McGregor back in the fold
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Khabib has a chance at history in Brooklyn
- Holloway can be latest to step in on short notice and win
- Joanna tries to break out of Rousey's shadow
- Namajunas with a chance to begin her own era
UFC 223 betting
- Updated odds ahead of UFC 223
Conor McGregor tosses a guardrail
McGregor is already making his presence known at UFC 223 in Brooklyn
UFC needs to punish McGregor severely
Dana White needs to send a message before things get even more out of control
Fighters react to Conor McGregor rampage
Several fighters were quick to criticize McGregor's fury, while others defended the outbur...
McGregor incident affects Lobov, Chiesa
The stunt McGregor pulled in Brooklyn did not come without consequences
NYPD investigating Conor McGregor
McGregor may be unable to leave the state of New York after his incident at Barclays Cente...
