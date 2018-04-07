UFC 223: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta fight, full card, schedule, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
UFC 223 appears -- for now -- to be set. After a wild Friday morning saw three different potential fighters step up to face off with lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov for the main event in Brooklyn, New York, UFC announced that Al Iaquinta will be his opponent. But because Iaquinta weighed in 0.2 pounds over the 155 limit, he will not be able to claim the title, according to the New York State Athletic Commission.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who stepped in to replace interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on six days' notice, was deemed medically unfit to fight ahead of his weigh-in attempt. Then, Anthony Pettis, who had his fight with Michael Chiesa canceled because of injuries Chiesa suffered from the Conor McGregor incident, weighed in at 155.2 pounds, but never returned. It was reported if he made weight, he would take on Nurmagomedov, but nothing came to fruition.
CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 timeline
- Iaquinta new opponent for Khabib
- Holloway deemed unfit to fight, pulled from main event
- Chiesa, Borg fights canceled after injuries from McGregor incident
- McGregor crashes media day, tosses guardrail at bus | NYPD investigating
- Artem Lobov removed from event, Michael Chiesa hospitalized
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Khabib shocked Holloway took fight on short notice
- Brian Ortega claims he was offered main event
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Ticket prices for Saturday night are sky high
- Watch the 223 press conference
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 223 card
- UFC 223 weigh-in details
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
UFC 223 betting
