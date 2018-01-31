UFC 223 -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, rumors, location, date

UFC is setting up its April PPV to be one of the "tent pole" events of the year annually. In 2017, Daniel Cormier defended his light heavyweight title against Anthony "Rumble" Johnson in what turned out to be Johnson's final fight before announcing his retirement after UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York. This year, UFC is heading back to New York for UFC 223 in Brooklyn on April 7 where Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will battle for the lightweight title -- at least that's what president Dana White keeps saying.

Ferguson won the interim title last October by beating Kevin Lee, but White claims this will be for the full-time, undisputed 155-pound belt while current champ Conor McGregor remains idle. While some confusion remains, fight fans will still be delighted to finally get to see Ferguson and Nurmagomedov square off once and for all after three failed attempts to get the two in the Octagon at the same time.

In addition to that title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.

Here's how the fight card is coming together as of now with plenty of time for changes, adjustments and additions.

UFC 223 fight card

Fight Weightclass Tony Ferguson (c) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women's strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig Women's strawweight Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa Lightweight Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Lightweight Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight

Pettis vs. Chiesa has yet to be officially announced by UFC, but both ESPN and MMAFighting.com have reported the fight has been agreed to. Obviously there is still space for some more splash names to add to the card, perhaps Jimmie Rivera who has been waiting for an opponent after having his bout at UFC 219 canceled with two opponents backing out.