UFC 223: Max Holloway could be the latest fighter to step in and win on short notice

Max Holloway is ready for people to get used to living in the "Blessed" era. The reigning featherweight champion began his legacy in the 145-pound division after knocking out division legend Jose Aldo twice to claim the belt he fought long and hard for. Holloway is now jumping up 10 pounds to challenge for the 155-pound title on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 223 from Brooklyn -- on six days' notice.

The current 145-pound champion isn't too worried about the quick turnaround against top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Everybody keeps talking about six days' notice," Holloway said during the pre-fight press conference. "He's taking a short-notice fight against me. How you going to get ready in six days for me, Khabib? That's the real question. Everybody keeps asking about my weight. The weight is good. After the fight: 30 more pounds, two sides, we're walking out of the Octagon baby."

Holloway's coach said in the immediate aftermath of the fight announcement that he would have one of the toughest weight cuts of his life to make 155 by Friday. But Holloway remains as calm as could be as he steps into the spotlight in New York. If recent history is any indicator, he might have a good reason to feel that way.

While the majority of fighters stepping in to take fights on short notice come up short, three examples stick out like a sore thumb to give hope to the Hawaiian riding a 12-fight winning streak.

He can look within his own division. Just last month, Holloway was expected to make the second defense of his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar, but Holloway suffered an ankle injury and was unable to compete. With a month to find a replacement, UFC managed to book top contender Brian Ortega against Edgar as a last-second co-main event on the card.

Without a full camp, Ortega scored a vicious first-round knockout against a fighter who had never been stopped in his career.

Two years ago, Michael Bisping stepped in on 17 days' notice to take on middleweight champion Luke Rockhold when Chris Weidman was sidelined with an injury. Bisping finished him off with a brutal first-round knockout to claim the first title of his 36-fight career.

Of course, the most famous short notice fight in recent memory was Nate Diaz's shocking second-round submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 when Diaz took the fight on 12 days' notice because of an injury to lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Again, the vast majority of history goes against fighters stepping in on short notice. Anderson Silva took a fight against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on two days' notice at UFC 200 at the 205-pound limit. Silva came in under 200 pounds and lost by unanimous decision.

But who's to say Holloway (19-3) can't come up with a gameplan to take out the top-ranked lightweight? On Wednesday, he turned to some famous movie quotes as a part of his theory.

"Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," Holloway said.

He's one of the best in the world at takedown defense, stuffing 83 percent of the attempts opponents take against him, which will be part of Nurmagomedov's gameplan come fight time. If he's able to keep the fight standing up, Holloway will have a chance to join McGregor as the only fighters to hold multiple UFC title simultaneously.

"Everybody's talking about this guy being the best fighter in the world," Holloway said. "I want a piece of it. I want a piece of it. You test yourself. That's what real fighters do. I'm right here."