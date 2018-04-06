UFC 223: Max Holloway deemed unable to fight, main event with Khabib Nurmagomedov off
The PPV event in Brooklyn is about to undergo yet another change
Max Holloway will not be fighting at UFC 223 after all. The man who was going to step in on six days' notice to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title in Brooklyn, New York, has been deemed medically unfit to fight, according to UFC president Dana White.
Holloway was close to making weight for the fight, but the New York State Athletic Commission stepped in and prevented him from doing so. Holloway was also unable to defend his featherweight title last month because of an ankle injury at UFC 222. Holloway's coach said at the beginning of the week when the fight was first announced that it would be one of the toughest challenges of his career.
"[Khabib] my brother I want to keep going but they are stopping me. Sorry to your team and the fans," Holloway wrote on Twitter. "You don't deserve this. This is number one. Shouts to you and [Anthony Pettis]. Give the fans what they deserve."
UFC is currently working to find a replacement opponent for Nurmagomedov, but nothing is official at this time.
