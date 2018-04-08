UFC 223 news: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta results, winners, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
UFC 223 appears to be set. After a frantic and chaotic 48 hours saw four different fights canceled for one reason or another, Khbaib Nurmagomedov is set to fight for his first UFC title in the main event from Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night at the Barclays Center.
Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face three different opponents during fight week for one reason or another, but now, he's finally set to take on Al Iaquinta on Saturday for the undisputed 155-pound title. Because Iaquinta weighed in 0.2 pounds over the 155 limit, he will not be able to claim the title, according to the New York State Athletic Commission. However, UFC president Dana White says the company will do what it can to make Iaquinta the champion should he be successful on Saturday night.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who stepped in to replace interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on six days' notice, was deemed medically unfit to fight ahead of his weigh-in attempt. Then, Anthony Pettis, who had his fight with Michael Chiesa canceled because of injuries Chiesa suffered from the Conor McGregor incident, weighed in at 155.2 pounds, but never returned. It was reported if he made weight, he would take on Nurmagomedov, but nothing came to fruition.
CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center. Check out the links section below for all the information you need ahead of the bout, including how you can watch the fight on April 7 from wherever you are in the world.
UFC 223 fight information
Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 223 results
- Nurmagomedov dismantles Iaquinta for first title
- Namajunas decisions Joanna to retain belt
- Zabit, Bochniak put on a show for the ages
- Complete results, highlights of every fight from Brooklyn
UFC 223 timeline
- Posters ban McGregor, team from attending UFC 223
- Expert picks for every fight on the main card | How to watch/start time
- Iaquinta new opponent for Khabib
- Holloway deemed unfit to fight, pulled from main event
- Chiesa, Borg fights canceled after injuries from McGregor incident
- McGregor crashes media day, tosses guardrail at bus | NYPD investigating
- Artem Lobov removed from event, Michael Chiesa hospitalized
- Ferguson (knee) out of UFC 223, replaced by Holloway | Twitter freaks out
- Khabib called out Conor McGregor before Ferguson's injury
- Khabib shocked Holloway took fight on short notice
- Brian Ortega claims he was offered main event
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223
- Ticket prices for Saturday night are sky high
- Watch the 223 press conference
- Check out the full card for UFC 223
- UFC 223 weigh-in details
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 223 features
- Nurmagomedov somehow keeps focus during chaotic week to win belt
- Namajunas overcomes doubt, adversity to hold title again
- How UFC can get McGregor back in the fold
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Khabib has a chance at history in Brooklyn
- Holloway can be latest to step in on short notice and win
- Joanna tries to break out of Rousey's shadow
- Namajunas with a chance to begin her own era
UFC 223 betting
