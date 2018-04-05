UFC 223: NYPD investigating Conor McGregor for throwing guardrail at bus

Conor McGregor may soon be a wanted man in the state of New York. After McGregor caused an incident at the Barclays Center on Thursday afternoon by throwing a guardrail at a bus and injuring at least one person, UFC president Dana White said McGregor now has a warrant out his arrest, one that prevents him from leaving the state.

"They are looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off; he cannot leave the state of New York," White said. "I'm assuming, eventually, if they don't catch him, he'll turn himself in. You can imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief, and this was a real bad career move for him.

"After this disgusting, despicable move, I think everyone's relationship with Conor is going to be not so great," White continued. "Even the police officer who came to me was like 'God, I was a fan of his, too. Not anymore.' This is the type of bad move you make that turns a lot of people off."

However, contrary to White's statement, ABC News reports that the NYPD is still investigating the incident involving McGregor with no formal arrest warrant out for the UFC champion at this time.

In addition to McGregor's legal situation, one of his teammates, Artem Lobov, has been pulled from the UFC 223 card. Lobov was set to fight Alex Caceres.

McGregor and his team showed up after the UFC 223 media day festivities wrapped up at Barclays Center and appeared to be looking for a fighter. When they were unable to get access to the bus, McGregor picked up a guardrail and hurled it at the vehicle, shattering the glass and cutting UFC 223 fighter Michael Chiesa on the face. Chiesa was transported to the hospital to be treated for the cuts, and it is unknown whether he will be able to on Saturday night.

"He's got some beef with Khabib because of the Artem [Lobov] thing that went down. You don't come into Barclays Center [and] attack people on a bus who are fighting the next day," White said. "And the worst part is the women that were on the bus. They're fighters. Rose [Namajunas] is a fighter. Karolina [Kowalkiewicz] is a fighter. But these goons are throwing bike racks and chairs like that through the windows of the bus and didn't care who they hit or who they hurt."

Video quickly surfaced of the fracas, showing McGregor and his team rushing the venue before hurling the guardrail and leaving in a bus that was waiting for them outside.

It is unclear at this time what sparked the seemingly planned attack.