UFC 223 odds: Khabib a prohibitive favorite over Iaquinta; Joanna vs. Namajunas nearly even

Top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is finally set for his first ever UFC title shot. After years and years of waiting and suffering injuries, Nurmagomedov is set to enter the Octagon in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night in Brooklyn with a chance to claim the lightweight title if he is able to beat last minute opponent Al Iaquinta.

It may be the third different opponent Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face in just six days, but it will all be worth it for the Russian if he is able to win the first major title of his professional career.

"This week, they ask me fight with five different guys," Nurmagomedov said during the ceremonial weigh ins on Friday. "I ask these guys if they can bring King Kong and he can weigh 155. Let's go."

Iaquinta steps in on Saturday after being scheduled to take on with Paul Felder on the undercard, but was pulled in as a last-second replacement when a deal couldn't get done for Nurmagomedov to talk on a host of different challengers.

Not to be outdone, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.

Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Iaquinta, who will have been scheduled to fight for just over 28 hours before squaring off in the Octagon on Saturday night. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is currently going off at -700 to Iaquinta's +450. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win.

Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, appear to be entering their strawweight showdown on even odds with both fighters currently listed at -115. That number has actually come down considerably from where it opened at -225 for Jedrzejczyk. If the number slips back into Jedrzejczyk's favor, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 223 fight card, odds