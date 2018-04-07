UFC 223: Paul Felder wants main event fight after having Brooklyn matchup canceled

UFC fighter Paul Felder was hoping to get a shot at a ranked opponent on Saturday night at UFC 223 in Brooklyn -- and then the lightweight title. Now, he will be sitting in the Barclays Center stands watching the action instead of taking on any opponent.

Felder (15-3) was originally scheduled to take on Al Iaquinta in a fight on the undercard of UFC 223, but after a chaotic morning involving multiple changes to the card on Friday, Iaquinta became the new opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event for the lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take on featherweight champion Max Holloway, but he was deemed medically unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission before even stepping on the scale Friday. Then, attention turned to Anthony Pettis, who had his own fight on the card canceled when his opponent, Michael Chiesa, suffered facial and head injuries from the Conor McGregor incident on Thursday. Pettis weighed in at 155.2 pounds, and was supposed to be given two hours to cut the final 0.2 pounds to make the fight official, but NYSAC packed up their equipment shortly thereafter and never returned.

According to Felder, he offered to step up and take the fight against Nurmagomedov, but NYSAC would not allow him based on the UFC rankings which he is currently not a part of.

"I was the team at dinner, having some sushi and at first I was emotional and upset," Felder said in an interview with MMAjunkie. "Still feel that way, but what am I going to do? I made weight, so I'll get my making weight money and stuff like that. I'll be there. I'm still going to go and see this thing go down.

"Now I'm just scratching my head and, what card do I want to jump on? I booked all these commentary gigs. I've got like four of them lined up, but if I want to rush right back, and I'm in camp, I can't do them. So I either just push my fight back and fight in September or something like that."

Iaquinta weighed in at 155.2 pounds on Friday, so he will be unable to claim the lightweight title on Saturday night, according to NYSAC. Felder, meanwhile, was the only option that hit the championship weight at 155 even.

After everything that transpired on Friday, Felder said he thinks he should get a shot to main event a UFC card. Felder also notes that he was not going to take a fight with Pettis after Nurmagomedov and Iaquinta fell through because they are teammates and trained together through camp to get prepared for this card.