UFC 223 press conference: Watch live stream online for Holloway vs. Khabib from Brooklyn
The final press conference takes place on Wednesday for the huge lightweight title fight
Saturday night inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the UFC presents one of its most anticipated cards in a while in UFC 223. Before the fight festivities on Saturday night, though, first we will have the final verbal sparring session featuring the headliners as the UFC 223 press conference goes down. The presser is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET, and you will be able to view the press conference live in the video player above.
The main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night unfortunately was yet another one that had to undergo a drastic change. It was announced on Easter Sunday that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced to pull out of his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov after a freak leg injury he suffered. However, all was not lost as current featherweight champion Max Holloway was able to step right in to create a fight that may be even more intriguing to some than the originally scheduled main event.
The co-main event on Saturday sees women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas battle Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch of their bout from UFC 217 last November. As most remember, Namajunas stunned the MMA world in that bout by making quick work of Jedrzejczyk to become the new champ.
Saturday, the UFC main fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET live on pay-per-view, with the preliminary fights getting kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Early prelim fights can be seen on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET.
