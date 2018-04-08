UFC 223 results, highlights from Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta fight card in Brooklyn

UFC has its new star. Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a show fight fans were dying to see Saturday night in the main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York. "The Eagle" dominated Al Iaquinta over a gruesome 25-minute bout to claim the 155-pound title via unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) looked as strong as ever, seemingly scoring takedowns at will and showing a new side to his game by standing and trading punches in the third and fourth rounds, scoring well there, too.

Plus, Rose Namajunas put on perhaps the most complete performance of her career, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retain her title. Although Jedrzejczyk outstruck "Thug" Rose, Namajunas landed more solid shots and countered as well as she has in her career.

UFC 223 card/results

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 50-43)

Rose Namajunas (c) def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Renato Moicano def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Chris Gruetzemacher def. Joe Lauzon via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Evan Dunham via first-round TKO (strikes)

Ashlee Evans-Smith def. Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Devin Clark def. Michael Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

