UFC 223 results, highlights from Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta fight card in Brooklyn
UFC finally crowned its new lightweight champion on Saturday night
UFC has its new star. Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a show fight fans were dying to see Saturday night in the main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York. "The Eagle" dominated Al Iaquinta over a gruesome 25-minute bout to claim the 155-pound title via unanimous decision.
Nurmagomedov (26-0) looked as strong as ever, seemingly scoring takedowns at will and showing a new side to his game by standing and trading punches in the third and fourth rounds, scoring well there, too.
Plus, Rose Namajunas put on perhaps the most complete performance of her career, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retain her title. Although Jedrzejczyk outstruck "Thug" Rose, Namajunas landed more solid shots and countered as well as she has in her career.
CBS Sports was be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from the Barclays Center on Saturday night with our live blog and updates below.
UFC 223 card/results
Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 50-43)
Rose Namajunas (c) def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Renato Moicano def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Chris Gruetzemacher def. Joe Lauzon via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Evan Dunham via first-round TKO (strikes)
Ashlee Evans-Smith def. Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Devin Clark def. Michael Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC 223 live updates
If you are having issues viewing the live blog, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Khabib Nurmagomedov strong in title win
"The Eagle" has finally landed as the 155-pound champion in UFC
-
Mayweather 'absolutely' wants UFC fight
The former boxer says he's willing to come out of retirement for a huge UFC event
-
Rose retains in decisive win over Joanna
Namajunas put on the most complete performance of her career in the decision victory
-
UFC 223 results: Zabit wins big
The two featherweight contenders gave fight fans what they've been hoping for
-
Posters warn of McGregor crew at UFC 223
Conor McGregor's crew was not welcome at UFC 223 on Saturday night
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans...