UFC 223 results, highlights -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta: Live updates, fight card
Follow along as a pair of championships are on the line in Brooklyn
We have finally made it. After four failed attempts to face Tony Ferguson, an attempt to get Max Holloway in and a whole lot of chaos, Khabib Nurmagomedov will get his first shot at a UFC title on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 223 from Brooklyn, New York against Al Iaquinta.
Ferguson was originally scheduled to face Nurmagomedov for the undisputed 155-pound title, but a freak injury six days before the bout forced him out of competition with Holloway stepping in his place. Then, Holloway was deemed medically unfit to fight on Friday at the weigh ins. Now, Nurmagomedov will face Iaquinta, who was scheduled to face Paul Felder on the undercard, and look to maintain his perfect record while earning the first major title of his professional career.
In the co-main event, recently crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will take on the woman she won the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The two were entangled in a war of words in the build to their first matchup, but this time around has been a lot more subdued. That will surely change once the Octagon door is closed on Saturday night.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from the Barclays Center on Saturday night with our live blog and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 223 card/results
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta -- lightweight title
Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk -- women's strawwweight title
Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano -- Featherweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak -- featherweight
Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher -- lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig -- women's strawweight
Evan Dunham vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier -- lightweight
Bec Rawlings vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith -- women's flyweight
Devin Clark def. Michael Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
