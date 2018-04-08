UFC 223 results, highlights: Zabit Magomedsharipov defeats Kyle Bochniak in all-out brawl

BROOKLYN -- UFC 223 is starting to look pretty damn good. After the card was cut down to nine fights because the Conor McGregor incident on Thursday, many thought this card would be a wash. Just don't tell that to Zabit Magomedsharipov or Kyle Bochniak.

The pair of featherweight fighters came out guns blazing to start their fight that was meant to be on the prelims and put on an absolute show on Saturday night with Magomedsharipov earning a unanimous decision victory.

Bochniak came out of his corner at 100 mph to start the fight, trying to pressure the tall Russian fighter. But Magomedsharipov was as cool as could be, sitting patiently, allowing Bochniak to expend his energy while landing shots from distance At one point, Bochniak stood in front of Magomedsharipov with his hands down and nearly paid dearly for it.

With the fight in the balance over the final 10 seconds of the bout, Magomedsharipov and Bochniak unloaded everything they had left on each other as the crowd stirred into a frenzy.

After the win, Magomedsharipov was hesitant to call out an opponent, but eventually called for Yair Rodriguez in Moscow later this year.

"I said from the beginning, he is a very tough opponent and I know this would be a tough fight," Magomedsharipov said. "I just want to thank him for taking the fight with me because 5 other opponents refused to fight me. All I want to know is: who is next? I want Yair Rodriguez and I want to do it in Moscow."