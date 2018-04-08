UFC 223 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov demolishes Al Iaquinta to win lightweight title

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- It may have taken longer than expected, but Khabib Nuragomedov has got his UFC belt. "The Eagle" faced off with Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223 -- Khabib's third scheduled opponent in six days -- and put on the performance many fans hoped to see.

Nurmagomedov suffocated Iaquinta early on with his wrestling and all-out, nonstop pressure, forcing Iaquinta into a shell early on. After two absolute dominant rounds, Nurmagomedov chose to stay on his feet and box with Iaquinta, keeping fans engaged after some booed his groundwork. He showed flair as well while he touched Iaquinta with is jab as he circled the cage.

After four strong rounds, both fighters started throwing even heavier shots in the final five minutes, but Nurmagomedov went back to his destructive ground-and-pound ways, securing Iaquinta's back and unloading even more huge punches. As the final horn rang, Nurmagomedov broke out in a huge smile knowing the wait was finally over.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Nurmagomedov made sure to mention now former champion Conor McGregor, who was banned from attending Saturday's action after his attack the fighters' bus on Thursday afternoon.

"Where Conor? He want to fight with bus? I want to fight with real gangster."

After securing his first UFC title, Nurmagomedov called for a shot at legend Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden in November. He also mentioned that he would fight again right now if given the chance.

"Right now, give me 30 minutes rest, drink a little bit water and I can fight with anyone," Nurmagomedov said. "Tony [Ferguson], Conor [McGregor], maybe [Daniel Cormier]. Doesn't matter."