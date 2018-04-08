UFC 223 results: Rose Namajunas retains in decisive battle with Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Namajunas put on the most complete performance of her career in the decision victory
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Rose Namajunas era is here. The reigning women's strawweight champion put on the most complete performance of her career in a unanimous decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night.
While neither Namajunas nor Jedrzejczyk appeared to be in much danger throughout the fight, the chess match between UFC's top two 115-pound fighters kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the 25-minute showdown. While Jedrzejczyk pushed the pace and controlled the cage looking for her openings, Namajunas remained calmed waiting for her counterstrike opportunities.
She made the most of them in each of the five rounds, clipping Jedrzejcyzk multiple times and leaving the former champion battered and bloodied as she exited the cage following a 49-46 decision win on all three judges' scorecards.
"She was right, that weight cut did mess her up the first time. But I'm just better, man," Namajunas said after the win.
While Jedrzejczyk easily brushed off many of Namajunas strikes, the total sum of the strikes was just too much for the judges to give her the result.
Namajunas (8-3) can now be considered among the best ever in the division after stopping the previously undefeated champion twice.
